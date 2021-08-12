Zacks: Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. BrightView reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

BV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,456,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in BrightView by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BrightView by 281.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,836 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in BrightView by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,329,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.