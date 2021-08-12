Zacks: Analysts Expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.
On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 29.71%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $470,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CLGN traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 7,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,743. The company has a market cap of $107.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
