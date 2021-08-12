Zacks: Analysts Expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $470,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGN traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 7,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,743. The company has a market cap of $107.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

