Zacks: Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.94. 2,059,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

