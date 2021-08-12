Zacks: Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to post $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.78 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 686,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,902,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth about $334,489,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 53.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 261,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

