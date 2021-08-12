Zacks: Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. US Foods reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,143,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in US Foods by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,706 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 13,228.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,561,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,046. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.36. US Foods has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

