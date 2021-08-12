Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.04. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 469.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $14.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $9.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,728,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after buying an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.21. 1,971,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

