Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

