Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post sales of $267.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.10 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $213.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $982.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRA. JMP Securities raised their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of PRA stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 303,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

