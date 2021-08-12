Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post sales of $5.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.23 million and the lowest is $4.29 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $21.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 million to $23.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.52 million, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $30.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,910 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 735,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 129,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Profire Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.35.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.