Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.