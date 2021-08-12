Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to Post -$1.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.85) and the highest is ($1.44). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,070. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $389.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

