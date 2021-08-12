Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $24.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $116.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $122.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.07. 2,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $509.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

