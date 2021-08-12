Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.70. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,481. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

