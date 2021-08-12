Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report $173.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $172.52 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $153.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $689.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $683.46 million to $696.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $691.62 million, with estimates ranging from $690.23 million to $693.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 355,261 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after buying an additional 133,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 801,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,283,000 after buying an additional 84,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,306,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.