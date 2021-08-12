Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) to Sell

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of BLI stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. 10,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,935. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $622,759.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 161,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,717,526.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

