Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Hold

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

