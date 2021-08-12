Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to Hold

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPGPF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. PageGroup has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

