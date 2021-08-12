Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Sell

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMNI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Rimini Street stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,159 shares of company stock valued at $424,443. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,604 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 156,411 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 339,258 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 666,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

