Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,570. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,533 shares of company stock worth $783,526. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

