Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Hold

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL has been the topic of several other reports. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 8,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 335.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.