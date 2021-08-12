Zacks Investment Research Lowers EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $346.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 11.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.