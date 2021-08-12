Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Sell

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIC. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FFIC traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,850. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $712.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.89.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 over the last three months. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,645,000 after buying an additional 368,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 200,126 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,767,000 after buying an additional 194,721 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,954,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

