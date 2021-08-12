Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,482. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

