Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) to Sell

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

NEPH has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Nephros stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07. Nephros has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 91,380.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nephros by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nephros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

