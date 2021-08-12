Zacks Investment Research Lowers Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) to Sell

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PASG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

