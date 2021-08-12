Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

VEI traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 70,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,610,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

