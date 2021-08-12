Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yelp (NYSE:YELP) to Hold

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising food take-out and delivery orders. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios and Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-home guidelines are hurting the top line. Yelp is also highly dependent on advertising revenues. Hence, a decline in ad spending in major industries does not bode well. Moreover, waived advertising fees and paused advertising programs were provided to affected customers during the pandemic, which also affected growth.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -258.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,398. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

