Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Hold

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of DHC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 575,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $910.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

