Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Buy

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.11.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 207,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 128,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.