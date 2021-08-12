Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to “Buy”

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

