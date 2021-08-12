Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to “Buy”

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MIXT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.33 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

