Zamir Shai Soloveizik Sells 2,500 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $71.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,403,000 after buying an additional 174,684 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,995,000 after buying an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,296,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

