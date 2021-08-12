Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $98,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $45,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,134,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,285 shares of company stock worth $24,139,944. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

