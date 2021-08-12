Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. 7,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $166,636.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,295.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,447,679.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,911,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 93,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

