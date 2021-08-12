ZENZO Price Hits $0.0482 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $313.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00062807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00037113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00300748 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00035522 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

