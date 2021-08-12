Zilliqa Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $152.39 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00336882 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.27 or 0.00978103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,889,548,257 coins and its circulating supply is 11,598,081,104 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.