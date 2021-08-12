Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $152.39 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00336882 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.27 or 0.00978103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,889,548,257 coins and its circulating supply is 11,598,081,104 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

