Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 335.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ZIX by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 282,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 40.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

ZIX stock remained flat at $$7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12. ZIX has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.