Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of ZGNX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.41. 7,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,666. The company has a market capitalization of $749.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

