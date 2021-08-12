ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $114,096,536.25 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 2,083,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $114,096,536.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 267.35, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 47,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.