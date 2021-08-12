Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 445 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 445 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 416 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 424.19.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

