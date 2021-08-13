$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -170.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

In other news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,990 shares of company stock worth $6,414,966. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.