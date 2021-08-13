$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -170.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

In other news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,990 shares of company stock worth $6,414,966. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

