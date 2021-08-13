-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE SA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 2,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 0.87. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

