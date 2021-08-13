$0.09 EPS Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,787 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,142,000 after acquiring an additional 382,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

WETF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,693. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $940.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

