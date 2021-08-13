$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

