-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Itamar Medical stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $17.77. 26,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,221. The firm has a market cap of $286.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.12. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth about $5,455,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

