$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,080 shares of company stock worth $215,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

