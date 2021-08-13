$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 30,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

