$0.44 EPS Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 35,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,964. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.