$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $50.41. 219,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,174. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 29.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,915,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

